LAHORE:-Given that Eid is just around the corner, the markets are flooded and everyone is trying their level best to get that last-minute kurta stitching and dupatta matching done.

But Eid’s excitement is incomplete without Servis. The campaign titled, ‘Manao Servis Wali Eid’ and with a tagline ‘Eid ki excitement to shuru he Servis pehen kar hoti hai’ showcases multiple instances of Eid celebrations where the peak is reached only when a person wears a Servis’ product. Given that the brand has been around for such a long time and that we all grew up wearing quite a few pairs from them, it does make sense where they are going with this.

Everyone looks towards getting new shoes around Eid, it has always been a go-to store for Eid shoppers. Realizing this fact, Servis has also adapted to the needs of its customers by catering to a large audience base, with multiple age groups, preferences in styles and colors.

Servis is offering a variety of products in different categories. Among the women’s range, they have two very distinct lines of products; labelled ‘bling’ and ‘ethnic’, these ranges offer both traditional footwear including Kolapuris and chappals to the more contemporary block heels and wedges. Similarly, for the men’s range, they have products in sports, traditional including Peshawari chappalsto the more formal categories of oxfords and loafers.