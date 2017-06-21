LOS ANGELES:- ‘Green Light’ hitmaker Lorde has issued an apology for likening her friendship with Taylor Swift to having ‘’very specific allergies’’. The 20-year-old musician is a close friend of the ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker, but her remarks were perceived to be insensitive to the disabled and those suffering from autoimmune diseases - and she has now issued an apology. Writing on Twitter, Lorde said: ‘’That was really insensitive. I’m sorry. (sic)’’ The row erupted after Lorde discussed her relationship with the blonde beauty in an interview published over the weekend.

The ‘Green Light’ hitmaker tried to explained the unique challenges of being friends with someone as famous as Taylor. Lorde said: ‘’It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. ‘’There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.’’