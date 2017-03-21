NEW YORK - Drake, the prolific hip-hop star who was last year’s top-selling artist, has returned with a song collection in which he ventures further into dancehall rhythms and taps fellow big names.

The Toronto rapper, who has long challenged industry definitions, on Saturday dropped “More Life” and called it not an album or a mixtape but his first playlist.

“More Life” is anchored by “Fake Love,” Drake’s infectious hit about the phoniness of those around him. He released the song late last year but it did not appear on his blockbuster album “Views.”

The track is built off a stripped-down beat reminiscent of dancehall, the energetic popular music of Jamaica. He goes more heavily into dancehall on “Madiba Riddim,” which alludes to anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela and has echoes of Drake’s mega-hit with Rihanna “Too Good.”

Drake, who says he resents being labeled simply as a rapper, goes into full-fledged pop on tracks such as “Teenage Fever,” a love song that is partially a cover of Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love.” But Drake also collaborates on “More Life” with leading rappers including Skepta, Young Thug, Travis Scott and, in one of his first appearances since making headlines with a mental breakdown in November, Kanye West.

On “Glow,” West appears to refer to his recent erratic behavior, which included accusing other stars of trying to kill him and praising US President Donald Trump.

West pins his actions on fame, singing: “Man, the glow got me feeling like I’m gunproof.”