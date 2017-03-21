Celebrations of ‘Pakistan Culture Week’ have started at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations.

The celebrations commenced with folk dances of Pakistan which presented by PNCA’s National Performing Arts Group here at PNCA Open Air Theatre, said a press release today.

A large number of people participated in the opening ceremony of Pakistan culture week. The folk artists presented folk dances include Sindhi Jhomar, Snake Charmer Dance, Kashmir Dance, Leva Dance, Khattak dance and Punjabi Bhangra.

Instrumental performance of flute was also presented by Bilal Rehman. Zafar Ali an artist from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presented Rubab performance. In the end, violin maestro Ustad Raees Khan performed on the occasion and entalled the audience.

Director General, PNCA, Syed Jamal Shah in his welcome remarks, said that PNCA has planned a week-long Pakistan Day Celebrations from March 20 to March 26.

He said that week-long programmes includes folk dances of Pakistan, pop music show performance of local brand groups, Sufi music night, music night of provincial, traditional and folk music of Baluchistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Syed Jamal Shah said that Qawali night will be arranged on March 24 and Comedy night show will be held on March 25.