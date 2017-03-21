LONDON - Fans of music icon George Michael have been paying £14 to take a guided tour of the cemetery where he will be buried, according to a report.

The ‘Careless Whisper’ hitmaker - who was found dead in bed on Christmas Day- is set to be laid to rest alongside his mother Lesley at Highgate West Cemetery, north London, later this week.

And loyal fans of the chart-topping star have been so eager to show their love for George that they have paid for guided tours of the cemetery, according to the Daily Star newspaper. However, George’s family are determined to maintain the late singer’s privacy and have, therefore, demanded they keep tours well away from the grave.

This comes shortly after it was reported George will be laid to rest in a low-key ceremony that will only be witnessed by around 30 mourners. A source recently said: ‘’The funeral is going to be a very small, private gathering. The chapel only seats 30 so, apart from family, there won’t be many others there.

‘’The details are a closely-guarded secret. Most guests will be told what’s going on a few hours beforehand. The idea is to avoid them being mobbed by fans trying to get a glimpse of their idol’s farewell.’’

Although George’s family have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of his funeral, it is believed former Spice Girls singer Geri Horner will give a reading after his former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley felt he would be too emotional to address the congregation.