Lahore-Pakistan’s premier entertainment network, HUM Network Limited is proud to announce the dates of the 15th Edition of Pakistan’s biggest bridal extravaganza. The couture gala will dazzle Lahore from 8th, 9th and10th of December 2017, presenting the latest bridal trends by leading and burgeoning Pakistani and International fashion designers on the runway in its 15thinstalment.

BCW, since its inception, has established itself as a number one choice for both established and up-coming fashion designers to showcase their latest bridal collections on the runway. Over the years it has provided a platform not only for Pakistan’s prominent designers but has also given the aspiring and emerging talent in our country an opportunity to stand side by side with the fashion gurus. With HUM’s ever-increasing global reach, BCW has now become the only preferred platform for bridal fashion and jewellery designers to promote and exhibit their wares to local and foreign buyers.

Held twice a year, HUM Bridal Couture Week was pioneered by HUM Network seven years ago with the objective of promoting Pakistan’s bridal industry. The grand bridal show has now become the most eagerly awaited event of the fashion industry, and has continued to exceed expectations with each passing show.

Names of participating designers, jewellery designers, make-up artists and further details will be announced soon.