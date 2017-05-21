London-With her current success of her drama series ‘Rasme Dunya’ and being the face of Crimson’s ‘Scintilla’ Eid Lawn 2017 Collection, additional to Bin Roye(2015), Janaan (2016) and Yalghaar set to be released on Eid ul Fitr,Canadian/Pakistani actress Armeena Khan joins a very select list of nominees at The Eastern Eye: Arts, Theatre & Culture Awards for the category of‘ Eastern Eye Award for Film: Best Actress’ for her role as Meena in the film Janaan.

Scheduled to take place in London on Sunday 21st May 2017, other nominees include Indira Varma for her performance in a drama series and Sanam Saeed for her role in Rahm.

Indeed, The Eastern Eye Arts, Theatre & Culture Awards are organised by the Asian Media & Marketing Group, the publishers of Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat news weekly.

Eastern Eye is Britain’s best known and most respected Asian weekly newspaper with national coverage. Regarded as the authentic voice of British Asians in the UK, its coverage of politics, business, the arts, Bollywood and sport is unrivalled.