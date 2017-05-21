LOSANGELES:- Lady GaGa has paid tribute to her best friend Sonja Durham after she lost her battle with cancer. Lady GaGa's longtime friend has died of cancer. The 'Cure' hitmaker took to her Instagram account to post a heartfelt tribute to her former assistant Sonja Durham, who she wrote her bonus track 'Grigio Girls' on her album 'Joanne' for, after learning she had lost her long battle.Alongside a photograph of her friend, she wrote: ''Watching one of my best friends in the world show unfathomable courage, strength, and positivity while battling cancer has really changed my life.



Thank you Sonja for inspiring me and all of us everyday with your joy. I love you so much it brings tears to my eyes just to think of all the years we've spent together backstage running the show, taking care of each other. You are one of a kind. I'm so proud of you. And you and Andre, your unbreakable beautiful love is what life is all about. You can see it in this photo.