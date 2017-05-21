Lahore-After successfully launching her Couture and Bridal Collection under the MGT Label, luxury fashion designer Maheen Ghani Taseer is all set to launch her debut luxury lawn collection in collaboration with Shariq textile this summer.

The designer’s debut lawn collection is due to be launched around Ramadan and will comprise of festive designs and high quality fabric through a collection meant for semi-formal and casual wear.

MaheenGhaniTaseer made her fashion debut at the PFDC L’Oréal Bridal Week 2015 through a capsule bridal collection and since then has made a mark in the industry with her traditional designs that come with a hint of modernism. She quickly became a favourite for celebrities and has dressed the likes of Ayesha Omar, UrwaHocane and Maya Ali in the past.

Speaking about her upcoming collaboration, the young designer said, “I only let the best products carry my name and this Luxury Lawn is very special to me. Combining originality with beauty, it is style and elegance at its finest and is made for the discerning wearer.”

For her past collections, the designer has experimented with different fabrics and embellishments to reinvent traditional wear. The designer strongly believes that design and styling goes hand in hand and often consults with her clients on their styling needs too.