Lahore:- The month of May marked another feather in the cap for” Levi’s® Live” sessions as they held the fifth session to a captivated audience.

The fifth Levi’s® Live session featured Rizwan Anwar as opening act, who with his soulful and soothing voice mesmerized the crowd. The fifth Levi’s® Live was headlined by the band Jal and Renowned singer Shiraz Uppal while Farhad Humayun paid tribute to Chris Cornell.

LEVI’S® continues to inspire and empower the next generation of musicians and artists by reviving the live music scene in Pakistan. Levi’s® has partnered with Riot Studios: the premier space for recording music, films and post production in Lahore, where some of the country’s top musicians, music videos and films have been produced over the last decade.

Rizwan Anwar has been in the field of music for the past eight year performing as a background singer. He is from the cultural capital of Lahore and recently released a cover for “Laiyaan Laiyaan”.

Jal the band comprising of vocalist Goher Mumtaz, Salman Albert as lead guitarist, Farhan Ali as bass guitarist and Fahad Khan on drum performed their latest single Parinda followed with the rest of their hit songs, Aadat , Woh Lamhay, Sajni & more

Gohar Mumtaz who had the crowd singing and jumping to his tunes said after the show

“ After performing all over the world to get such an amazing crowd in your home town with so much energy has made this performance memorable for me .” “I m totally overwhelmed by the response we got, especially when noori praises you and shouting for once more was obviously a feeling that I can’t get ever again in my life. Levis and Farhad Humyaun did exactly what’s needed to do for musicians by providing a platform which can unite us and through which we can show our presence, new songs and interact directly with our audience,” he said.

On the 5th Session of Levi’s® Live, Farhad Humayun of Riot Studios said “We had the best turnout we’ve had so far. great performance by everyone. There’s some sort of magic about Levis Live. “People respond to it better than any other music show out there. It’s the best party in the world. Rockstars and fans get to hang out together.

We are cultivating happiness in dark times by putting the finest minds, talent and style in one room,”Farhad said.

The past live sessions have featured performances by Ammar Farooki, Uzair Jaswal, Diane Desobeau, Abdullah Qureshi, Maria Unera , Farhad Humayun, Bayaan, Noorzadeh Raja, Rakae Jamil, Bilal Khan and Noori- the band thus far. The videos of the performances of the 5th session of Levi’s® Live will be available online. The next Levi’s® Live session is scheduled for July and will feature new and upcoming artists. Levi’s® Live is a platform to play live music for talented young & upcoming artists to reach their creative heights in the Pakistani music industry. The Levi’s® Live sessions are the culmination of the brand’s commitment to Live Music.