LucasFilm is celebrating 40 years Thursday since the release of the unheralded "Star Wars" on just 32 screens, kicking off a franchise which has made $7.7 billion at the box office.

Here is a breakdown of every theatrical release in the "Star Wars" universe, in the order of the money they made at box offices worldwide (the figures are not adjusted for inflation):

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

Disney, 2015

$2 billion

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Disney, 2016

$1 billion

"Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace"

Fox, 1999

$983.6 million

"Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith"

Fox, 2005

$848.8 million

"Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones"

Fox, 2002

$640.9 million

"Star Wars"

Fox, 1977

$621.7 million

"Return of the Jedi"

Fox, 1983

$475.1 million

"The Empire Strikes Back"

Fox, 1980

$457.3 million

"Star Wars (Special Edition)"

Fox, 1997

$256.9 million

"The Empire Strikes Back (Special Edition)"

Fox, 1997

$124.8 million

"Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace (in 3D)"

Fox, 2012

$102.7 million

"Return of the Jedi (Special Edition)"

Fox, 1997

$89.3 million

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars"

(Warner Bros., 2008) $68.3 million

Source: BoxOfficeMojo.com