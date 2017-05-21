LucasFilm is celebrating 40 years Thursday since the release of the unheralded "Star Wars" on just 32 screens, kicking off a franchise which has made $7.7 billion at the box office.
Here is a breakdown of every theatrical release in the "Star Wars" universe, in the order of the money they made at box offices worldwide (the figures are not adjusted for inflation):
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens"
Disney, 2015
$2 billion
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
Disney, 2016
$1 billion
"Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace"
Fox, 1999
$983.6 million
"Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith"
Fox, 2005
$848.8 million
"Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones"
Fox, 2002
$640.9 million
"Star Wars"
Fox, 1977
$621.7 million
"Return of the Jedi"
Fox, 1983
$475.1 million
"The Empire Strikes Back"
Fox, 1980
$457.3 million
"Star Wars (Special Edition)"
Fox, 1997
$256.9 million
"The Empire Strikes Back (Special Edition)"
Fox, 1997
$124.8 million
"Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace (in 3D)"
Fox, 2012
$102.7 million
"Return of the Jedi (Special Edition)"
Fox, 1997
$89.3 million
"Star Wars: The Clone Wars"
(Warner Bros., 2008) $68.3 million
Source: BoxOfficeMojo.com