LOS ANGELES-She cancels ‘Chelsea’ but continues her work with Netflix.

Chelsea Handler has decided to cancel her Netflix talk show ‘Chelsea’ after just two seasons in order to focus more on political affairs and engage with people of various backgrounds in order to further her knowledge of global issues. However, she won’t be distancing herself with Netflix. The 42-year-old comedian has exchanged her light-hearted show for a career in activism, beginning work on a new Netflix project which will be a documentary featuring people of different ethnicities and culture. She opened up about her new direction in a social media post yesterday (October 18th 2017).

‘Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me’, she said on Twitter. ‘From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation.’

‘For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me’, she continued. ‘My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way. I want to travel the country and visit areas and people I don’t know enough about, speak at colleges and listen to students, and gain a better understanding of our political divide.’

She reveals that a lot of her work will be focused on women’s rights. She’s become a part of EMILY’s List; a movement devoted to supporting pro-choice Democratic female politicians and electing them into office. It’s not clear how much of this will be devoted to her forthcoming documentary.

‘I’m excited to share that I will continue my partnership with Netflix, working together on a documentary where I’ll engage with people I don’t talk with enough - people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies’, she said. ‘Netflix could not be more understanding, and I’m grateful for their continued support.’