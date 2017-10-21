LOS ANGELES:- Mariah Carey is the latest big name star to have been targeted by burglars, with thieves taking $50,000 worth of bags and sunglasses from her Los Angeles home this week. Mariah Carey has been robbed of $50,000 worth of accessories. The ‘Hero’ hitmaker’s Los Angeles home was targeted by burglars at around 3am on Thursday (19.10.17) and though they didn’t touch her valuable jewellery collection, they made off with expensive bags and sunglasses. Sources told TMZ the crooks seemingly got in through a window or door on an upper floor, as a ladder was found in the back yard.