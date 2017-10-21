LOS ANGELES-Nicole Kidman is ‘’honest’’ with her children about what goes on in the world, as she believes being their ‘’guide’’ through life is important. The 50-year-old actress and her spouse Keith Urban have revealed they don’t shelter their daughters Sunday, nine and Faith, six, from the tragedies of the world - including mass shootings and natural disasters - as they believe it is important to be honest as they ‘’guide’’ their brood into the real world.

Nicole - who also has daughter Isabella, 24, and son Connor, 22, whom she adopted with her ex-husband Tom Cruise - said: ‘’We keep a very honest conversation between our kids. Our family depends upon an enormous amount of questions and love and support and we’re trying to guide a six-year-old and a nine-year-old girl right now into the world.’’ And country music star Keith, 49, admits it’s important to teach his children how to ‘’navigate’’ the world, and thinks being open about danger is ‘’crucial’’ when it comes to ‘’telling them how to live.’’

He added: ‘’There’s darkness in the world, and at some point you want to keep your kids from that because you want them to be able to enjoy their childhood and imagination and see the world in a beautiful way, that at some point learning how to navigate that is crucial for not letting them die and just telling them how to live.

‘’And that’s what were all in this right now. How do you not make that kind of guidance change our way so much? How do we keep colour in our life? How do we keep intimate and open and vulnerable?

‘’It’s really it’s love, that’s what we’re dealing with. It’s love. How do you love vulnerably but protect yourself? That’s a real balance.’’

‘Lion’ star Nicole even told her children about the horrific mass shooting which took place at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas earlier this month, in which 58 people were killed and over 500 others were injured.

She told Us Weekly magazine: This tragedy, it so effected the country music in such a massive way, they [their kids] knew, they saw us dealing and they’re so connected to us they were like, ‘What’s wrong?’ So you know, we’re all in it together trying to raise our children in this time, so how do we navigate it? How do we protect yet still give them strength and still keep them moving forward? And focusing on what’s a beautiful thing about this world?’’