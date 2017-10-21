LOS ANGELES-Taylor Swift releases a new promotional single entitled ‘Gorgeous’; yet another infectious pop tune that we will be singing forever, or at least until her next song comes out. Though it is markedly different from the other already released tracks from ‘Reputation’, it’s just further evidence of her indomitable pop genius. ‘Gorgeous’ is an upbeat tune about being infatuated with a good-looking young man, despite being in a relationship with an older guy. ‘I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us / He’s in the club doing I don’t know what / You’re so cool it makes me hate you so much’, she sings, later adding: ‘You make me so happy it turns back to sad / There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have.’

There’s some evidence that the song is all about when Taylor first laid eyes on her current beau 26-year-old Joe Alwyn, star of ‘Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk’. Elle Magazine cited a statement made by a fan who attended one of her private album listening sessions.

‘Basically, Taylor made us all promise that if anyone made any accusations of who this is about, we tell them it is 100% about her boyfriend of one year’, they wrote. ‘This isn’t a secret, she wanted us to tell people.’ That means that her ‘older than us’ boyfriend is most likely to be ‘Thor’ star Tom Hiddleston, with whom she was in a relationship for three months in 2016.

The song has been co-written and produced by Max Martin and Shellback, and comes alongside a lyric video. It’s the second promotional single to be released from her sixth studio album ‘Reputation’, after ‘...Ready for It?’, and third overall including her number one lead single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.