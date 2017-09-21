Armeena Khan Pakistan-Canadian film and TV actress thrashes out fans for ridiculing her fiancé on his skin tone.

“Janaan” lead star got engaged to Fesl Khan, a British citizen back in July this year.

Since then she posted many pictures of him on her social media accounts and not all people were appreciating the couple together.

Recently Armeena Khan articulated her unhappiness after her fans criticized Fesl for his skin colour.

My first open #Blog. #Discrimination #Skincolour #ArmeenaKhan #Sicktomystomach #Beingdarkskinnedisntacrime ???? A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

“I am really disappointed today, I love him for his heart not for his skin tone.” stated in her statement.

“He is a public figure in UK and loved by many.”

She further added that she is amazed to see that most of the people who used derogatory words are of the same dark skin.

“I am embarrassed to get such reaction from my own people; I have never seen a white person making fun of people based on their skin colour.”

Many of her followers showed their support and said she should be least concerned about such people and should not care that much about the opinions of others.