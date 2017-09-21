LOS ANGELES-Demi Lovato’s upcoming album was ‘inspired’ by Christina Aguilera.

The 25-year-old singer has admitted she idolises the ‘Dirty’ hitmaker so much she took a huge amount of inspiration from the star’s 2002 album ‘Stripped’ when it came to making her own upcoming album ‘Tell Me You Love Me’.

She said: ‘’I grew up listening to Christina Aguilera. She was one of my idols growing up. She still is. Her voice is incredible, and in ‘Stripped’ you really got to hear that. I think it was her breakout album that really transformed her into the icon that she is today. So that inspired me ... she really inspired this album. I was even inspired by the black and white artwork!’’

It wasn’t just Christina, 36, that the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hitmaker used as inspiration either, as she also took cues from her own life, claiming she wanted to make a record which ‘’best represented’’ who she is. Speaking to People magazine, Demi said: ‘’You know my personal journey. I have been through a lot over the last year-and-a-half. I’ve done a lot of growing and I wanted an album that best represented who I am.

‘’My sound, I wanted it to be more authentic to who I am, which is more soulful and more R&B. And I wanted people to be able to relate to every song on the album.’’

Meanwhile, Demi recently revealed there’s one track on the album that she knows people will talk about, because it’s about a famous person she doesn’t want to name.

She said: ‘’Sometimes you put music that you just feel like everyone is going to know who it’s about.

‘’Headlines are going to come out of it, and it’s like, when you write a song, you’re just being vulnerable, and you’re just writing about something that’s inspiring you, so all the baggage that comes with it is what I’m kind of nervous about.’’

‘Tell Me You Love Me’ will be released on September 29.