LOS ANGELES:- Dwayne Johnson has revealed that all the characters in ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ will die in crazy ways throughout the film. The 45-year-old wrestler-turned-actor stars as Dr. Smolder Bravestone in the new Jake Kasdan reimagining of the 1995 movie ‘Jumanji’ - starring the late Robin Williams - and revealed that all the characters undergo multiple, onscreen deaths with lives signified by tattoos on their arms. Speaking to the USA Today newspaper, Johnson - who is also executive producer - said: ‘’That first meeting we had, I said, ‘We have this gift of these three lives.