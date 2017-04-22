KARACHI-The three-day QMobile Hum Showcase began with huge applause and fashion forward runway presentations setting benchmarks in the fields of fashion and entertainment. The event in partnership with QMobile is showcasing the work of some of the Pakistan’s most illustrious and sought-after designers showcasing both ready-to-wear and luxury fashion for Spring/Summer 2017 season.

Fashion presentations by designers Nomi Ansari, Wardha Saleem, menswear designers Jazib Qamar, Munib Nawaz, ethical fashion label Inaaya, Fashion Magazine Grazia presented a capsule collections with Momina Teli and Deepak n Fahad, Al-Zohaib textiles presented a show featuring Christina Senter in collaboration with artist Maurizio Boscheri and couturier extraordinaire Faraz Manan left everyone spellbound with his luxury resort collection. The hair and make-up is by Nabila’s N-Pro and N-Gents. The show has been directed by veteran fashion designer Rizwan Beyg. Production 021 is incharge of event design and show execution and the event’s PR is being handled by Take-II PR and Media Management.

Sultana Siddiqui, President of Hum Network, speaking on the occasion emphasized on the need for setting high standards in fashion. “The Hum Network has always invested time and effort in supporting talent, whether in the realm of film, television and music or in this case, fashion. Our Bridal Couture Week platform is now in its 14th edition, regularly taking place twice a year. It is watched the world over, bringing forward the latest trends in Pakistani bridal fashion. Now, with Showcase, we want to bring the spotlight upon Pakistani pret and luxury-pret. Sultana said.

WARDHA SALEEM

WardhaSaleem S/S2017 luxury collection “MON AMOUR – BABUSHKA, MY LOVE” takes us on a journey to provincial Russia, the land of mythical folk tales, and home of the legendary Babushka Nesting Dolls. Taking inspiration from these iconic figurines, WardhaSaleem weaves for us, her own interpretation of this magical story. Incorporating these striking Russian folk and floral motifs through intricate embroideries, Patch work and luxurious custom made prints on pure silks, raw silks and organza’s; the designer experiments with the transcendent craft of basket weaving and fabric manipulation to create luxurious silhouettes for the contemporary Pakistani Woman.The collection is based on separates designed for a sophisticated woman that is eccentric and chic.

MOMINA TELI

MominaTeli’s collection titled “IRIS” was a narrative on modern, wearable luxury. True to the brands DNA, it features a fusion aesthetic, designed across a color palette of black, white, navy, and nude shades. The collection featured linear as well as layered and silhouettes highlighted with kimonos, caftans, and maxi dresses. The designs features are embellished with beads, ribbons, palettes and 3-D floral appliqué.

DEEPAK N FAHAD

Deepak & Fahad created a collection that is rich with intricate elements of hand embroidery, digital prints, screen prints and patch work. The collection is inspired from geometrical shapes that are simple, yet complicated, minimal yet intricate. This enchanting blend gives way to deception. Ladies and Gentlemen behold for the faded shades of monochrome.

NOMI ANSARI

Nomi Ansari showcased his collection “A Night in Paradise” which was an epitome of our distinct signature style infused with the exuberant lushness of the Tropical Paradise. From Fringes to the Plumes of Feathers the collection features icons associated with the Tropical Spring like exotic birds including Macaws, Cranes, Toucans and Cockatoos, leaves and flowers combined with the rich Tartan, argyle and graphical patterns. The Designs are a celebration of craftsmanship and fine detailing with silhouettes like peplums, voluminous skirts fusing monochromatic yellow embroideries and the classic men’s suits. The great attention to details with crystals and hand sewn ornamentation, cast a sparkle on the ensembles. The use of layering and fantastical handcrafted accessories weaves a Larger than Life Aura.

QMOBILE STAR

JAZIB QAMAR

Jazib Qamar’s menswear collection ‘BIZARRE was bold and multi-seasonal capsule inspired by utilitarian daily-life and juxtaposes chemically-coated denim using myriad innovative washes in hues of black, silver and grey with experimental silver hand-embroidered embellishments.

Silhouettes include heavy-metal, rock-star and Mad Max-inspired jackets melded with artisanal embroidery; breeches-pants hybrids with steel zips; and “outlandish” tops featuring rivets and bolts, end-noted with non-functional, statement-making metal fashion accessories. It’s an edgy and intrepid collection with separates that are simple to wear if you dare.

MUNIB NAWAZ

Munib Nawaz Collection titled “phantom” was a tribute to old school chivalry in the modern times of restlessness; it is a collection that is set to define the rules of the 21st century gentleman. He is smart, he is sharp, he is unafraid of where has come from and unafraid to pave his own way to his future.

The colors and the textures create background of the night, the strong silhouettes with soft tailoring represent the shape of the journey in everyone’s life. The embellishment is based in our rich heritage but contemporaries to suit the modern gent, who knows how to own a rock concert stage and aboard room full of suits.

FARAZ MANAN

Faraz Manan’s ‘Mirage’ – Luxury Resort Couture 2017 depicts a fascinating aura of mystery presenting awe-worthy and captivating silhouettes with a drama of layering in garments. centered on clever detailing of interesting shapes, metallic hangings and signature fringes with bold necklines.

and combination of flowing, tapered and edgy silhouette to add an element of surprise to each piece. Entailing luxury fabrics; French silks, lamé, brocade and organza with designer’s signature color palette in pastels hues of blue, nudes, gold and grey. The luxury resort collection introduces a beautiful mix of lamé prints, delicate embellishments, appliqué and cutwork techniques, layering and fusion tailoring with a mesmerizing color palette.

AL ZOHAIB

Dedicated to women, Metamorphosis Collection is a bridge between Italian fashion and the Mediterranean towards the ‘East, It’s also a kind of reverse path of the Silk Road and fashion Interpretation of Master MaurizioBoscheri’s Art Works. Paintings become colorful fabrics and amazing design dedicated to dress up the women.

and their glorious being on earth. Earth and women a statement of sacredness, a celebration of charm through clothing creations. Pret a porter or night day events: Cristina interprets emotions, shapes, volumes, adds accessories in style as telling a fairytale, feathers and Swarovski to celebrate feminine and light, ranging from Corolla skirt to straight lines shaped dresses her hands solely responding to the strictest rules of ‘ Italian haute couture, perfect details, colorful silk trim. The style is unique, Cristina Senter herself is an ode to the female world through Italian tailoring.