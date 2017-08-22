LAHORE-Known as wonder boy Ahmed Jahanzeb is singer who has mesmerized music lovers across the globe with his melodious voice. He is one of few singers of Pakistan who have been trained in classical music singing.

Amidst his own work, he also runs his own studio producing work for Tele-films, documentaries and original soundtracks. In an exclusive interview with The Nation he talks about his career and success. Following are the excerpts of the interview:

How has been your journey in Pakistan music industry?

It has been magical journey. I would not be wrong if I may call it blessed ride through these years. I can’t thank God enough for everything.

You worked in coke studio 9 and now you a part of coke studio 10. What should the audience expect from you this time?

By the time this interview gets to the audience they sure will be well aware of what I have delivered ... I hope they love me and my collaboration with Shafqat Amanat in Coke Studio Season 10.

You are running your own studio. Tell us something about it?

A recording studio is something which I had since my childhood playing with musical instruments and they were like toy to a kid even computer software on which we record a song was introduced to me at a very young age. So, a studio for me is my room, my mantra area, my library, my laboratory and it is with me where ever I go.

Do you think our music industry is moving toward revival?

Yes 100% slowly but gradually it is.

If you want to give a title to your life what it would be?

Never give up

Would you like to share your earliest music contributes since you started singing at a very young age...

I started singing at the age of four. I released my 1st music album at the age of eight. I was called the wonder boy at the age of twelve because I could sing Ghazals and do solo shows. My album Parastish was the biggest selling album in Asia in the year 2001 and the list of albums still goes on.

Do you have any pre-performance rituals?

I pray to Allah Almighty for my success each and every time I work really hard on my music and He has always blessed me.

What has been the most challenging thing in your life?

To stay focused and make the audience appreciate melody, good lyrics and to work hard in making good tracks.

Any new project in pipeline that your fans would love to know?

My solo music ventures ... videos, songs anything and everything related to music.

Which artiste would like to collaborate with in Coke Studio?

I would love to collaborate with Sajjad Ali and Rahat Fateh Ali and with Shafqat Amanat with whom I have already performed.