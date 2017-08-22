LOS ANGELES:- DJ Khaled is desperate to work with ‘Hello’ hitmaker Adele on a song. The ‘I’m the One’ hitmaker has teamed up with a number of high-profile artists, including Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Chance the Rapper, but he has the ‘Hello’ hitmaker at the top of his wish list along with rappers Dr. Dre and Eminem. He told Billboard magazine: ‘’I want to work with Dr. Dre. I want to work with Eminem. I want to work with Adele.’’ In the meantime, Mark Wahlberg revealed last month that he has been working on a project with the ‘Wild Thoughts’ hitmaker.

The 46-year-old actor was a member of New Kids On The Block before they hit the big time and quit in 1988, but he could be set to return to the studio as he and the hip-hop star have been talking about working together.