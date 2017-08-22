The same hackers that previously leaked scripts and full seasons of several HBO series have threatened to leak the forthcoming season seven finale of Game of Thrones, after boasting online about their attempts to hold the pay cable service to ransom.

According to The Telegraph, hackers known as "The Mr. Smith Group", who previously leaked scripts and seasons of several HBO series are now asking for a ransom in exchange for not leaking the forthcoming season seven finale of Game of Thrones.

The group got in touch with Mashable with news that they had successfully accessed passwords of several of HBO's social media accounts, including the Twitter accounts for Game of Thrones and Westworld, along with a variety of official accounts on Instagram and Giphy.

They also told the site that a leak of the season finale of Game of Thrones is coming (hehe gettit gettit?).

"Be ready for GOT S& E6 &E7 as soon as possible," the group warned.

HBO told Mashable in response that they are not planning to negotiate with the Mr. Smith Group, despite Variety reporting that HBO had made the group a "bounty payment" of $250,000 in an attempt to prevent further leaks.

The channel has allegedly refused to participate in any exchange with the hackers, as they continue their takedown, one hack at a time. The original hackers had also demanded $6.5 million as ransom for the stolen data in an ultimatum to HBO President and CEO Richard Plepler.