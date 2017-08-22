Lahore-After making waves with chart-topping OSTs and Coke Studio in Season 9 and Season 10, Pakistan’s leading music producer, singer and song-writer Shuja Haider proudly announces his passion project, Soundscape.

The brainchild of maestro Shuja Haider, Soundscape will be Pakistan’s first complete interactive live music series featuring the best of Pakistani music and musicians. Soundscape will also introduce for the first time, The Shuja Haider ensemble. The pioneering live music concert series aims to bring an experience that is based on passion to music, culture and the love for Pakistan music with its first edition scheduled to take place in November 2017. Soundscape will be curated and produced by ShujaHaider and will be held in multiple cities to reach many different people by culture, music and design. Shuja hopes to bring musicians from across Pakistan together to create a live-music medium to celebrate music and establish our Pakistani sound as a voice through which everyone can communicate. Artist line-up, venue and ticketing details will be announced in October 2017.