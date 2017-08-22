WASHINGTON-The death of comedy legend Jerry Lewis on Sunday prompted an outpouring of tributes from fellow comedians, actors and others in the entertainment world. Here are reactions from some notable personalities:

Comic film actor Jim Carrey

“That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy’s absolute! I am because he was! ;^D,” he wrote on Twitter.

Actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg

“I realize I may be late with all this but all know is, losing Dick Gregory & Jerry Lewis is a gain 4 heaven, but a big loss for comedy,” she tweeted. US comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory died one day before Lewis.

Late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel

“Jerry Lewis was a genius comedian, actor, director, inventor, humanitarian, and as a Las Vegan, what I miss most...” tweeted Kimmel. He added a link to a video of Lewis’s performance of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” at his annual telethon to raise money for muscular dystrophy.

Actor Robert De Niro

“Jerry was a pioneer in comedy and film. And he was a friend,” the actor said in a statement. “Even at 91, he didn’t miss a beat... Or a punchline. You’ll be missed.”

Director Martin Scorsese

“Jerry Lewis was a master. He was a giant. He was an innovator. He was a great entertainer. He was a great artist. And he was a remarkable man. I had the honor of working with him, and it was an experience I’ll always treasure. He was, truly, one of our greats.”

Television and radio host Larry King

“Jerry lived to make the world laugh, and laugh we did for decades. His talent was surpassed only by his humanitarianism. Rest well, pal.”