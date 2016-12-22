LAHORE - Superstar Atif Aslam rocked the housein a free concert at the end of the amazing ‘A World of Tomorrow’ Festival.

Beaconhouse Chief Executive Kasim Kasuri came to the stage to graciously thank the sponsors and also everyone who had worked so hard to make A World of Tomorrow a great success.

Atif Aslam went straight into his electrifying performance as he dazzled the jam-packed venue of over 5,000 people with his huge repertoire of best loved hits.

He opened with ‘AarahHoon Main’ which lifted the crowd from the get go. ‘Doori’, one of his earliest and most popular hits, had the audience on their feet and set the tone for the rest of the evening.

Backed by his amazing band, he performed slow and soulful songs ‘Tu Chahiya’ and ‘Kuchh Iss Tarha’, before kicking things up a notch with the faster-paced ‘Mahi Ve’.Other songs included ‘Hona Tha Pyar’, ‘Rang Sharbaton Ka’,‘Tu Chaiyai’, ‘Tera Hone Laga Houn’, ‘Yeh Hai Meri Kahani’ and, of course, the song that shot him to stardom, ‘Aadat’.Atif started with a very unique and interesting rendition of ‘Aadat’ before progressing to its original version which drove the crowd wild. The highlight of the evening was his rendition of his Coke Studio Season 8 superhit ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’, a qawwali originally sung by Pakistan’s revered Sabri Brothers, which filled the audience with fervor and enthusiasm.