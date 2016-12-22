BILLBOARD-LOS ANGELES-Britney Spears is to release an EP of remixes of her latest single ‘Slumber Party’. The 35-year-old pop superstar has teased her 49.5 million followers with the news that she is to put out new versions of the chart-topping collaboration with Tinashe with a selection of artists including Bad Royale, DropGun, Misha K, Bimbo Jones, Danny Dove and Marc Stout on December 23.

Sharing the news on Twitter alongside a picture of the artwork, she wrote: ‘’#SlumberPartyRemixEP coming 12.23 (sic)’’ ‘Slumber Party’ came with a music video featuring the 32-year-old songstress.

The 32-year-old singer joins the ‘Work Bitch’ star at a sleepover, in which they writhed around on top of a group of half-naked dancers whilst they sang, ‘’we ain’t gonna sleep tonight’’ in the steamy clip.

Britney makes her way into the house, it is clear the party is in full swing and she surveys the guests that have gathered at the property. By the second verse, Tinashe appears in a cleavage-baring blue corset, where she sings, ‘’Let’s fill up this clawfoot bath with bubbles / Loving me so hard it’s causing trouble / If it’s seven minutes in heaven, make it double.’’