The 37-year-old hunk and his wife Anna Faris are planning to spend the festive season in their bathing suits under the sun with their four-year-old son Jack in Los Angeles.

He shared: ‘’[We] will have a sandy, beautiful, tropical blue Christmas.’’

And the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor is determined to make sure his son understands the true meaning of Christmas - like his own parents Kathy and Daniel Pratt did for him.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, he explained: ‘’When I was a kid, we didn’t have a whole lot. My parents really played the long game one Christmas, letting us know we just weren’t going to be able to get anything for Christmas - we didn’t have the money. We all knew that. We just got to the point: don’t ask for things. And when we came down on Christmas morning, we got everything. I got a mountain bike, a bow and arrow, a microscope - all the things I had wanted. They had kept the presents from us and let us think for months we wouldn’t be having a good Christmas. I think they just saved up, maybe they donated blood or something. It makes me choke up thinking about it.’’

Chris is no doubt looking forward to spoiling his wife - whom he married in 2006 - this year as he’s recently rediscovered all the things that made him fall in love with her.

He said: ‘’When I recently shot an episode of ‘Mom’ on CBS, which is my wife’s sitcom, that was really fantastic. It’s nice, you know, when you’ve been with someone for years, to see them in a different kind of working an social environment.

‘’You get to see a side of someone you don’t always see. I got to rediscover things about her that made me love her. We fell in love on a film set and it was nice to see her on a set and how much everyone loves her, how nice she is to everybody. On top of her talent, she’d very much a good person.’’