LAHORE-After three months self imposed ban on Indian films exhibition cinema owners have again started screening Bollywood flicks but till now have avoided blockbuster movies.

The local cinema owners say they had to take the decision to exhibit Indian films as they had suffered more than Rs 2,000 million. Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association, Zoraiz Lashari, said the issue can’t be resolved unless the Kashmir issue is settled. “Why does it affect only the trade of film industry and not any other business? The Bollywood films are being watched illegally through DVDs and on internet. Around 60 percent of Pakistan’s cinema revenue comes from Bollywood films and the ban forced cinema owners to lay off around 2,000 employees and decrease the number of shows.

“The cinema owners suffered loss of about 2,000 million rupees. A number of Pakistani films were released. Some of them did well at the box office. Many Pakistani films are lined up for release. But for a cinema industry to survive you need to produce at least 50 to 60 films in a year which we are not doing at present,” Zoraiz said.

Cinema owner importer of foreign films Nadeem Mandviwala if the Indian directors are cutting the scenes of Pakistani actors in their films the reason for doing so is terrorism in Indian. “They are being pressurized by government and the Indian radical elements. We banned the Indian films but the result is in front of everyone. Prime Minister Modi travels around the world and speaks against Pakistan but on the other side he doesn’t stop the trade. Hollywood films have failed to draw the crowds to cinemas. It is high time both countries should sit down and settle all the issues. We need to root out extremism from both countries,” he said.

Film Director Anjum Shahzad said the decision to ban Indian films was not the right one as people have grown up watching Indian films. “They love to watch Indian films rather than Pakistani. Bollywood is an established industry. We are going in the right direction but have a long way to go. We should appreciate the people who invested in cinema industry. I remember there was a time when all the cinema houses were being converted to wedding halls. Businessmen are coming back into the cinema industry and we should appreciate them. If through Indian films our Pakistani films gets boost that’s a good thing for all of us,” the director was of the view. Actor Humayun Saeed maintained that cinemas need to screen Indian movies as they cannot survive by just showing Pakistani films. “Pakistani cinema needs one movie every week whereas we are producing 12 films in a year. We are not in a condition right now to produce 50 to 60 films in a year. We have all grown up watching Indian films and have seen them through illegal means.

“Now, if the films are being screened in our cinemas legally, then I don’t think there should an issue. It is really important right now to screen Indian films because the reality is our masses are used to watching them. If we talk about Pakistani drama industry we have already established it we don’t need any foreign content for it. We are moving towards revival of film industry but we need almost 5 to 7 years to establish it. When our film industry will flourish then we could even stop screening Hollywood films as well,” Humayun said.