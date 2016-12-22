LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Lawrence has said she found it ‘’refreshing’’ to do a stand alone movie like ‘Passengers’ that won’t have a sequel.

The 26-year-old actress is used to playing large roles in movie sagas after taking on the lead of Katniss Everdeen in the ‘Hunger Games’ franchise, but has said her new role in ‘Passengers’ - which isn’t built for a sequel and has a definite ending - has been ‘’nice’’ because she was able to ‘’close the case on it’’.

She said: ‘’It didn’t have an effect on the way I prepared for the part, but it is refreshing - it’s nice. It’s really rare to find original content in a studio movie, that doesn’t have a proven audience - that has such a big budget. So it still feels weird that we just kind of closed the case on it. Because I’ve never been on such a big movie where the end is the end.’’

And her co-star Chris Pratt - who is embarking on his own franchise adventure as Star-Lord in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies - echoed her statements, saying the firm ending was so ‘’important’’ to him, he even held conversations with Morten Tyldum, the movie’s director, about making sure the story stayed ‘’complete’’.

The 37-year-old actor told CinemaBlend.com: ‘’Yeah, I loved the idea of that. That was really something that was important to me.

‘’I think maybe I even mentioned that the Morten in the beginning. I was like, ‘Listen, this has to be as it is, right? You’re not going to switch it at the end and open it up for a sequel because it could be wildly successful or whatever.’

‘’No. This is an entirely complete story.’’

The pair didn’t go into detail about the ending of the story, however, as they previously claimed they were ‘’intentionally’’ not giving away too much detail as the movie is ‘’best served’’ to an unknowing audience.

Chris said previously: ‘’We don’t want to spoil too much about it.

‘’He (Jon) is a magnificent screenwriter, he painted such a vivid picture and he’s created a scenario for these two humans that are set in a sci-fi world, it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

‘’It evokes such emotion, compassion, raw questions about the nature of man and shame, and guilt, and redemption, it’s an amazing story.

‘’Nothing you’ve seen in the trailer comes close to telling you what the story is about, because we’re intentionally not telling you what the story is about. It’s best served to an audience who doesn’t know what they’re about to digest.’’