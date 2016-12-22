Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce settlement seems nowhere near over, as Johnny Depp just put up a brand new roadblock: he wants Heard to pay $100k in legal fees, reports Marie Claire.

This is ironic, because she also wants him to pay $35,435 in legal fees. If Heard doesn't fork over the money within 10 days, Depp wants to deduct it from their settlement agreement.

Here are some thoughts on the matter from Depp's lawyer, Laura Wasser: "The impact of her relentless pursuit on Johnny—the damage her false allegations have caused his personal and professional reputation, his and his family's emotional well-being, and his finances-appears to be of no interest to Amber."

By way of a recap, Depp agreed to pay Heard $7 million in a settlement following her domestic violence allegations (note: she wants to give the entire sum to charities), and has only paid a small portion of the money. The hold up is due to the fact that Depp wants to pay Heard's chosen charities directly, and she wants the money to come from her. The actress' wife recently filed a Request for Order with the Los Angeles Superior Court to fast track proceedings, but the fact that Depp responded with a request for his legal fees to be paid doesn't seem to bode well.

A court hearing on Depp's request for legal fee payment is scheduled for January 13, 2017.