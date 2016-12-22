LOS ANGELES:- Kanye West has cancelled the second leg of his ‘Saint Pablo’ tour, which was due to involve a number of European dates. The 39-year-old rapper was rushed to hospital in Los Angeles with suspected ‘’temporary psychosis’’ in November - leading to the axe of the remaining dates on his US tour - and the star has now pulled out of bringing the show to Europe. TMZ reports that Kanye’s representatives have contacted concert promoter Live Nation and informed them that the star will not be performing at planned gigs in cities including London and Paris.

However, calling off the tour will not cause major issues as tickets have not yet been issued.