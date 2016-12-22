PEOPLE-LOS ANGELES-Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry made wishes come true when they arrived as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The duo seemed happy to be there in photos posted on the hospital’s Facebook page. The couple made an impression on the young children whom they met, including a young baby boy.

“Never naughty, always nice. The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus… who happen to look a lot like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!” the hospital wrote.

The couple recently attended Westwood actress Shannon Woodward’s 32nd birthday party at West Hollywood’s Blind Dragon lounge.

Joined by Woodward’s Raising Hope costar Kate Micucci and commentator Ronan Farrow, the revelers tore into Alanis Morissette‘s ferocious 1995 single “You Oughta Know” (off her seminal album, Jagged Little Pill).

The pair are also gearing up for romantic holiday plans, a source told PEOPLE in early December.

“They are planning a vacation for the holidays,” the source said. The couple are fond of traveling together, as they’ve already visited Hawaii, Italy and France during their nearly one-year romance.

“Orlando is very happy with Katy. They are not engaged yet, but are very serious,” added the insider, who also explained that Perry, 32, and Bloom, 39, have been focused on making their relationship work amid busy work schedules.