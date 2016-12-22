For reasons unbeknownst to anyone but James Franco, the actor was recently spotted wearing Bey's iconic dress from Lemonade's "Hold Up" while filming in Los Angeles—and once you see it, it can't be unseen.

.@JamesFrancoTV spotted dressed as Beyoncé in #HoldUp while filming an upcoming project in LA. pic.twitter.com/B6nv1oakmI — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) December 21, 2016

As Vulture points out, Lemonade was meant to be a celebration of black womanhood and an intimate look at the Queen Bee's life; so it's unclear why James Franco would choose to wear the gorgeous yellow dress if not as cheap parody. But who knows? James Franco is a mysterious man who works in mysterious ways.

According to Marie Claire, at this time, the actor has not addressed why he was dressed up as Bey, but if I were to make a wild guess based on these photographs, it almost looks as though he's reviving his character from Pineapple Express with a much more fabulous wardrobe. Maybe this is his bizarre way of announcing there'll be a sequel?

Either way, let's all just use this as another excuse to re-watch "Hold Up" immediately.