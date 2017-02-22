Lahore: Popular luxury prêt-à-porter label BaraéKhanom is all set to launch their debut S/S Lawn 2017 collection titled “Rubaiyat”.

Drawing from an understated aesthetic, BaraéKhanom’s lawn endeavours to reintroduce minimalism this summer through its design ethos. Indeed Rubaiyat by BaraéKhanom is inspired by raw ethnic beauty found in Pakistani craftsmanship and merges this with a uniquely Western style as modeled across a campaign by international model and actor Kiran Malik. The campaign launches on March 16th 2017 and the collection also in March.

BaraéKhanom’s debut lawn collection presents 11 distinct designs with 2 designs in 2 colour ways; complementing the collections’ pure pima cotton/lawn is the use of fabrics such as chiffons and silks. With a colourpalatte celebrating both vibrant and muted tones, Rubaiyat includes designs ranging from the more abstract, to animal print, to floral and tribal references.

Speaking about her lawn debut, Alishia Khattak, creative director of BaraéKhanom has said “We are delighted to extend BaraéKhanom’s unique ethnic meets western vibeto our lawn with our debut this Spring/Summer 2017. We are keen to offer a more deconstructed design sense, introducing absolutely new techniques to enhance the unique identity of one’s traditional lawn outfit. This includes for instance intricate handcrafted ribbon work for the very first time as an embellishment to one’s lawn. We are confident that our product speaks of refined quality with a unique approach.”

Priced between PKR 6,500 – PKR 8,000BaraéKhanom’s lawn 2017 collection will retail nationwide as unstitched three-piece outfits in March 2017.

BaraéKhanom’s signature style is distinctive as a blend of traditional Persian craftsmanship fused with modern design. The brand encapsulates its creative director’s passion for Persian culture.