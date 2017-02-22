Washington-Justin Bieber granted a grieving mother’s wish by sending a signed photograph to be buried alongside her teenage daughter. Nicola Harteveld, 40, was left heartbroken when her 14-year-old daughter Megan Evans was found dead at home after allegedly being targeted by bullies on social media. As Megan was a huge fan of the Canadian pop superstar, Nicola launched a social media campaign aimed at convincing the Cold Water singer to send an item of memorabilia ahead of her funeral. “Megan loved Justin Bieber,” Nicola wrote in a Facebook post accompanied by a picture of a signed photograph Justin had sent. “We got her Justin Bieber tickets for Christmas and she sobbed. It was her dream to get some signed memorabilia from him. Our beautiful, beautiful Megan will be looking down on us now, smiling from ear to ear, as her dream has come true.” In her post she thanked the 22-year-old popstar, British model and dancer Victoria Tansey who helped with her campaign and all those who had shared her message to the singer on social media.

“Thank you once again to everyone from the bottom of our hearts,” Megan’s mother added.

Nicola also wrote before the funeral service at Katharine and St Peter’s Church in Milford Haven, Wales, she had cried “tears of happiness” as a result of Justin’s gesture.

As a result of Megan’s death, Nicola has been speaking out to raise awareness of bullying on social media and raising funds for anti-bullying charities.

Justin is set to return to the UK this summer (17), and will play one date in Wales, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on 30 June (17).