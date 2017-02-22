TC-Los Angeles-Hugh Jackman has admitted he cried playing final scenes of Wolverine on set of new movie ‘Logan’.

The 48-year-old actor has portrayed mutant Wolverine nine times since 2000 and though he insists he won’t ‘’miss’’ the character because it will always be a part of him, he admits he felt ‘’very emotional’’ on the set of the final film because he thinks director James Mangold is finally telling the story fans have wanted to see.

Speaking at a press conference in Sao Paulo, in Brazil, he said: ‘’I love Wolverine. I will not miss it, for it will always be inside me. ‘’It was very emotional to make this movie. I always felt that there was a deeper story about this character. I’m very proud of the movies of the past, but I felt I had something more. Like a man. He did not want to be just the tough Wolverine, but the difficult Logan.

‘’I cried a few times on the set. I hope fans will say: finally, this is the Wolverine movie I wanted to see.’’

Hugh also recalled how he initially thought the character was ‘’ridiculous’’ when he was first approached about ‘X-Men’ but soon realised his mutant alter ego is more defined by his humanity than his powers.

He said: ‘’I had never heard of X-Men when they called me for the test. When I read claws came out of his hands, I thought, ‘That’s ridiculous.’

‘’Wolverine is a different character. For me, he is more defined by his humanity than by his powers. He’s the hard guy to have on the team, but he’s worth having around.’’

And the Australian star has promised the new film focuses more on his character’s humanity than ever before.

He added: ‘’With this film, ‘Logan’, we can delve deeper into this humanity. Logan’s biggest enemy is intimacy. Having intimacy with friends, family, reveals who you really are, shows you what you do not accept. Now he surrenders and lets a family in. ‘’

‘Logan’ is expected to hit cinemas in March 2018.