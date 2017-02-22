LAHORE: Pakistan’s Leading Comprehensive Music Symposium: The Lahore Music Meet [#LMM17] announce the performance line-up for their third edition scheduled to take place at the Alhamra Art Center in Lahore on the 11th and 12th March 2017. The two-day festival is dedicated to bringing together musical minds from across Pakistan for a celebration and critique of music. #LMM17 will be headlined by award-winning artist Slowspin and indie singer-songwriter Ali Suhail on day-1 with Pakistan’s leading indie band Poor Rich Boy and classical music maestro Javed Bashir to performance on day-2 as part of the festival’s indoor showcase.

The outdoor showcase will feature a diversity of artists who encapsulate various musical spectrums of Pakistan. These include; Hathi, AbdulahSiddiqui, Ehlerock, JanoobiKhargosh, Kashmir, Jaubi, KeerayMakoray, TMPST, MU, PatariTabeer, Saakin, Wooly and The Uke, Shajie, Shorbanoor, Wisdom Salad, Tonight Us, Noah’s Heark, Mehdi Maloof and Mohammad Aizaz. For its third iteration, the Lahore Music Meet received over 250 applications from across the country for the live performance sessions which were then shortlisted by co-founders Natasha Noorani and Zahra Paracha.

The Lahore Music Meet team consists of festival directors Natasha Noorani and Zahra Paracha with Sana Nasir as lead designer and Munizeh Sinai as the programming manager. The core team has previously worked closely with both mainstream and independent artists, filmmakers, producers and a collection of industry experts to set up a series of seminars to stimulate a variety of discussions on music and relevant topics such as; producing music for films, disseminating music in the present digital age and our folk music traditions.

Lahore Music Meet in its third year now is a well-established one of its kind platform for all activities pertaining to music performance, enterprise, education and academia with the ultimate goal of encouraging talents and fostering relationships between individuals within the music fraternity. By providing such a platform once every year, LMM hopes to revitalize the reputation and perception of music within the country and abroad. Official partners for this #LMM17 are the Al-Hamra Arts Council with CityFM89 and Radio1FM91 as the official radio partners, Urdu1 as the official television partner, Atlas Motors [Foundation], Candi Biscuits, Pepsi and Getz Pharma as the official sponsors, Luxus Grand Hotel as the official hotel partner, Airblue as the official travel partner, Generation as the official wardrobe partner, Piano Color Pencils and Top Pops as the official gifting partner, Careem as the official transport partner, The One Lotus Agency as the official management and representation partner and Lotus Client Management & Public Relations as the official communications and PR partners.