New York-Lindsay Lohan has claimed she was “racially profiled” at Heathrow airport while catching a flight to New York, because she was wearing a headscarf.

The actress was appearing on ‘Good Morning Britain’ where she discussed her rumoured conversion to Islam and how she’s found solace in studying the Holy Quran.

Recalling the incident at Heathrow, Lohan said: “When I was flying to New York recently I was wearing a headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and was racially profiled for the first time in my life.

“She opened my passport and saw ‘Lindsay Lohan’ and started immediately apologising, but then said: ‘Please take off your headscarf.’ I did, I mean it’s okay. But what scared me was, that moment, how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock.”

When asked why she thinks she was stopped, Lohan added: “I can’t speak for what the purpose of it was. But it was jarring. I got double checked until she realised. No [I’d never had that before]. It was strange. It did [freak me out]. I’m from New York, born and raised. I was a little intimidated.”

In recent months Lohan has been pictured carrying a copy of the Holy Quran, sparking rumours she is converting to Islam. However the actress said she is currently studying the text and hasn’t made a decision on her religion yet.

“I think that me studying the Holy Quran is something I found solace in,” Lohan explained. “You can’t just convert to a religion overnight. I just study it, nothing is confirmed yet.” Lohan also discussed her feelings on US president Donald Trump, admitting she doesn’t agree with his policies, but also thinks a lot of people are being too hard on him.

“I don’t agree with his policies and the things that he’s doing, but at the end of the day he is the President right now, so what’s the point in picking on someone instead of just seeing what they’re capable of or not capable of,” Lohan said.

“People are making it overly dramatic. I do think his Twitter needs to be taken away or deleted,” the 30-year-old added. “I just think you know, don’t kick someone when they’re down.”