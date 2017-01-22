LOS ANGELES-The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday following Donald Trump’s inauguration to express her gratitude to Barack and Michelle Obama for their eight years in the White House.

“Thank you,” she simply captioned an adorable pic of the Obamas cuddled close, while Michelle smiles ear to ear.

Beyoncé, who has met the Obamas several times with her husband, Jay Z, over the course of Barack’s presidency, is definitely sad to see the couple go, but ready to raise her voice in support of women, minorities and the LGBTQ community during Trump’s administration. On Thursday, the Lemonade singer shared her support for the Women’s March on Washington, a demonstration planned in D.C. on Saturday.

“Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists and as activists,” she wrote on Facebook. “As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”