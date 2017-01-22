LOS ANGELES:- Khloe Kardashian is reportedly worried she won’t be able to maintain her vigorous exercise regime forever. The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star has shed an impressive 40lb and is showing off a highly-toned physique but she is now said to be worried that she won’t be able to keep up her tough regime forever. A source said: ‘’Khloe is starting to feel the pressure of keeping the weight off. ‘’She’s never had to work this hard in her life. She’s really proud of what she’s achieved but she’s just not sure she can sustain that level of fitness.–HS



‘’The idea of getting up and doing over 100 stomach crunches every morning for the rest of her life makes her feel physically ill. ‘’She’s always had huge body hang ups and promised herself she’d get rid of the ‘chubby’ label.