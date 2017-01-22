Yesterday's Women's March made activists out of many who had never gotten political publicly before—Taylor Swift among them. The singer, whose silence on the 2016 election got global attention, tweeted a statement of support for the march—and suggested she was part of that resistance.

So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I'm proud to be a woman today, and every day. #WomensMarch — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 21, 2017

According to Marie Claire, Swift did not appear to have attended any of the protests herself, but baby steps.