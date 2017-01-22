It's not that special to have been trolled by Donald Trump on Twitter, but turns out Kristen Stewart was one of his early targets, way back in 2012.

At Sundance, the actress talked to Variety about Trump's uncomfortable obsession with her (and the tweets that prove it) back in her Twilight days, reports Marie Claire.

"He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f—ing crazy," she explained. "I can't even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It's such far-out concept that I don't want to believe that actually is happening. It's insane."

Stewart doesn't have a Twitter account herself, but People dug up the tweet in question and, yeah, it's pretty awkward. Okay, "awkward," is an understatement.

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

At the time, of course, Stewart didn't think much of it. After all, being tweeted about by Donald Trump in 2012 meant a lot less than it does now.

"At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn't like really a thing," she explained. "But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, you're right!' He's probably, like, going to tweet about this."