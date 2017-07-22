The first teaser of Arth the Destination unveils Humaima's character in the film. It shows Humaima strutting down the streets of London in a never seen before look. Glamorous and depicting the life of a stardom, Humaima takes on this role and makes it her own. She's seen breaking away from the type of roles she's taken up before. This particular role defines her character as a diva, contrary to the more serious unglamorous roles in the actress's past, this character shows Humaima in full celebrity stardom.

Humaima shows versatality as a performer through this role by treading into unknown waters and taking up a role that's both, bold and difficult to play. Her character shows the trajectory of a star's life. The ups and doesn't of it which is intimate and extreme and undoubtedly very difficult to perform. But Humaima makes it look effortless and natural, raising hopes for the film and her performance.

The teaser promises a strong performance by the actress, Humaima is both a vision and a strong performer with lots promised in the movie. Arth is set to raise the bar with each character promo showing what a visual treat the film is going to be.