LOSANGELES:- Khloe Kardashian was trolled after Simpson was released on parole. Khloe Kardashian has again suffered recurrences of the long-running taunts that O.J. Simpson is her real father, after the former football star was released from prison yesterday. The 70 year old ex-NFL star was granted parole after serving nine years behind bars for an armed robbery in Las Vegas. While the claims about Khloe’s parentage are false, it didn’t prevent the trolls coming out in force to tease the reality star on Instagram. “Are you excited to see your dad? I know I would be after 9 years! Congrats!” one Instagram user joked.

“Daddy’s come home,” wrote another, while yet another piled in with “When is your mother going to tell us that OJ is yo daddy Khloe Simpson.” Khloe Kardashian has been taunted about her parentage once again. Taking the battle to the trolls, she branded all the haters” in response to their cruel barbs on her comments. One distressed follower had defended her: “The comments under Khloe’s picture are sick. I’m so hurt she needs to deal with this all. Robert Kardashian is her father. Leave her in peace.” Khloe replied: “People are bad but I don’t care lol. I focus on the good.”