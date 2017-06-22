Karachi - HUM Network has remained a front runner in providing a platform to young blood with strong skills and abilities to leave their mark on the cultural map of the country. To further this aim, the network has initiated the first HUM Short Film Festival 2017, to encourage and recognize new film makers and new films to create a bond between cultural heritage and modern film making techniques. Slated to commence in September, 2017 HSFF will be the first-of-its-kind festival on Pakistani television.

The subject of the festival’s debut edition focuses on “Aik Kahani, Pakistani” and will be open to every genre of films. HUM Short Film Festival is an ode to the glorious Pakistani cinema which has existed for more than eight decades in South Asia, and will showcase a selection of new films from young film makers nationwide,striving to promote an environment for artists, writers and film makers. HUM will be screening the best 14 films from first week of September, 2017, selected by an eminent jury, focusing on new ideas and storytelling depicting the passion for the art form to encourage films to take new directions. With the allocated time of 14-16 minutes, the selected 14 films will be aired on HUM TV. The last date for submissions is14th August 2017, beyond which no further entries shall be entertained.