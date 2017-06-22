LAHORE - Humayun Saeed is one of the leading actors of Pakistan’s film industry and has significant fan following across the globe.

His charismatic energy and the consummate ease with which he plays his roles in films are amazing. In an exclusive interview with The Nation he shared views about his role in upcoming movie Project Ghazi, which is set to release on 14th July nationwide. Following are excerpts of the interview:

Tell us about your role in the film Project Ghazi?

The role I play in Project Ghazi is of a veteran officer of Pakistan’s advanced soldier programme.

The character is very calculated and decisive in his actions. He is perceived as a battle hardened soldier focused on his mission. He is a man who never forgets the sacrifices made by others to save his life and is motivated by a strong desire to repay the debt of those who died to save him.

How was your experience of working in the film?

It was an intense experience. I was doing my own stunts and action especially in costume.

Project Ghazi is stated to be Pakistan’s first super hero film. What are your views?

Yes it is! We have no modern day super hero narratives shot in Hollywood style that is at least grounded in some form of reality.

Where is the film shoot?

The film was shot in a variety of locations across Pakistan. However my shoots were all in and around Karachi.

From a romantic lead on television to the obsessive anti-hero on the silver screen, your fans have accepted you as a complete actor. How do you manage the two extremes of your image?

By getting into character acting I take time to understand the role. Once you understand the role and then the rest becomes easy.

What is next for Humayun Saeed ?

My next project slated to release is Punjab NahiJaoongi on Eidul Azha and then we are going to take up Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.