LOS ANGELES:- Mark Wahlberg has confessed he is ‘’super overprotective’’ of his teenage daughter and says no boy will be good enough for her in his eyes. The ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ star says his 13-year-old daughter Ella Rae has caught the eye of a boy and whilst he was nothing but ‘’polite and well prepared’’, Mark still feels protective over his daughter. He told Entertainment Tonight: ‘’Nobody is a good type or sort. For me, you know, I’m super overprotective. But he’s just a very nice, young, smart boy who is very polite and well prepared.–MSN

‘’She’s a sweetheart, she’s growing up too fast. It’s just the fatherly thing in me, you know? I just don’t want [her] being anything other than sheltered and protected.’’ Meanwhile, Mark previously revealed he recently accompanied Ella Rae on a date and was ‘’one-upped’’ by the guy, who brought his mom along on the date too.