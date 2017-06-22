Somali fashion star has made the history as the first hijab-wearing model on the cover of the top American women’s beauty magazine Allure.

Halima Aden who is only 19 years old, flaunted Nike’s high-performance hijab on the cover of the July issue with a caption which says “This Is American Beauty”.

Meet @Kinglimaa. Muslim. Model. Destroyer of Stereotypes. And our July 2017 Cover Star ✨ Read her full intv here: https://t.co/MnRhtwg50z pic.twitter.com/jA2lWKri2a — Allure (@Allure_magazine) June 20, 2017

In an interview to the magazine, Halima said, "I have much more to offer than my physical appearance, and a hijab protects me against ‘You’re too skinny,’ ‘You’re too thick,’ ‘Look at her hips,’ ‘Look at her thigh gap.’ I don’t have to worry about that.

“Every little girl looks up to her mom so much – that’s your first hero,” she added.

Halima Aden was born to Somali parents at a refugee camp in Kenya and made history in 2016 as the first hijab-wearing contestant in the Miss Minnesota Beauty Pageant.

She is also a student at the St. Cloud State University and has signed to international model management firm IMG Models.