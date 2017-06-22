PR Manchester - Two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to premiere her first immersive experiential exhibition, HOME1947, at the Manchester International Festival 2017.

This unique and deeply beautiful exhibition collects stories from people who left their homes and crossed borders during the 1947 partition of the Indian subcontinent. HOME1947 will display these refugee narratives in the form of photography, sound design short documentaries and installations to be displayed at MIF17 from July 1 to 9.

HOME1947reflects on the largest mass migration ever witnessed by exploring the meaning ‘home’ based on the memories of the interviewees. The display will include a walkway featuring short documentaries, audio clips, written material along with a grand collection of photographs, illustrated art, oral histories, the insides of abandoned havelis, a 360 degree experience and historical material. As the refugee crisis continues to affect millions across the world, HOME1947 shows the audience, partition not through the words of historians and politicians, but through the eyes of those who lived through it.

“I grew up listening to my grandparents’ stories about childhood homes they left behind, the smell of the earth when it rained, the fragrance of Jasmine in the spring, the friendships the longed to rekindle, the mango trees under which they played – Home 1947 is my ode to that generation.” said SharmeenObaid-Chinoy.