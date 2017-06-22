DM LONDON - Taylor Swift reportedly spent Father’s Day in London with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn and his family.

The ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker’s relationship with the British actor has been going from strength to strength, and it has now been reported the blonde beauty invited Joe’s parents to her North London apartment so she could spend the special day with her beau’s family. A source told The Sun newspaper: ‘’Taylor and Joe flew into London on Friday afternoon so they could spend Father’s Day with his dad and picked the most inconspicuous car they could get their hands on to avoid being noticed - a Fiat 500. ‘’After spending the weekend together, Taylor offered to host Father’s Day at her place with Joe’s mum and dad treating her to a classic Sunday roast to show her how the Brits do it.

‘’Taylor is loving being an honorary Londoner and wants things to stay as normal as possible - things are going amazingly well.’’

The news comes after the 27-year-old singer was believed to have invited Joe to spend time at both her Beverly Hills and Nashville homes recently, and the pair are said to have been enjoying each other’s company. A source said earlier this month: ‘’Taylor and Joe arrived in Nashville on Friday and spent the weekend there. It does seem they’re getting more serious. They had a great weekend together.’’ Although their relationship is progressing quickly, Taylor has decided she wants her romance with the 26-year-old actor to be ‘’insanely private’’ after she enjoyed public relationships with Calvin Harris, Harry Styles and Tom Hiddleston.

A source said: ‘’Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe. She has learned from the past. She wanted to get to know him without any chaos.’’

The couple have been dating for several months after they met at a Kings of Leon concert in October 2016, but details of their romance only started coming out in May.

An insider explained previously: ‘’Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship.’’